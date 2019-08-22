Bears' Anthony Miller: Missing out on valuable reps
Coach Matt Nagy suggested Miller's absence due to an ankle injury could impact his chemistry with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports. "The biggest challenge is the timing with the quarterback," Nagy said Wednesday. "That's the No. 1 challenge."
Miller's role in the slot isn't in any danger, but the accumulation of missed practice time could impact his involvement early in the season. He was held out of offseason practices while recovering from shoulder surgery, and now has been out for almost two weeks with the ankle sprain. Miller still has time to get ready for Week 1, though it doesn't help that the Bears play in the Thursday opener against Green Bay on Sept. 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team, PPR mock with featured guests
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Baker down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...