Coach Matt Nagy suggested Miller's absence due to an ankle injury could impact his chemistry with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports. "The biggest challenge is the timing with the quarterback," Nagy said Wednesday. "That's the No. 1 challenge."

Miller's role in the slot isn't in any danger, but the accumulation of missed practice time could impact his involvement early in the season. He was held out of offseason practices while recovering from shoulder surgery, and now has been out for almost two weeks with the ankle sprain. Miller still has time to get ready for Week 1, though it doesn't help that the Bears play in the Thursday opener against Green Bay on Sept. 5.