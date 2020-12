Miller caught one pass for 13 yards in Chicago's 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Even though the Bears threw the football just 21 times in a game they led throughout, Miller was targeted just a single time, leading to his worst yardage total in eight games. He's been held to fewer than 30 yards in four of the last five games, making him a risky fantasy option in Week 16, despite a fantastic matchup against the Jaguars.