Miller won't return to Sunday's game in Minnesota due to a left shoulder injury, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller was injured while returning a kickoff, taking a hard hit in the process. With his second season officially over, he'll end the campaign with 52 catches (on 85 targets) for 656 yards and two touchdowns.

