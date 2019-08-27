Bears' Anthony Miller: Pain-free at practice
Miller (ankle) said he didn't feel any pain during Monday's practice, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller returned to practice Monday in a limited capacity, making his first appearance since Aug. 10. The ankle sprain wiped out his preseason, but he still has time to move toward full participation before next Thursday's season opener against the Packers. Between the recent ankle injury and offseason shoulder surgery, Miller has missed out on valuable practice reps ahead of his second pro season, but he believes his improved knowledge of the offensive scheme will allow him to "play faster."
