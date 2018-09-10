Miller caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Aside from Miller showing great hands on a 14-yard reception in tight traffic, he wasn't a featured part of the offense in the season opener. With a number of versatile receiving threats on the roster, it's unlikely that Miller will command a large target share on a regular basis, though he'll certainly have his share of productive games with his ability to be a reliable weapon in the middle of the field for Mitchell Trubisky.

