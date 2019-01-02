Bears' Anthony Miller: Practicing in full
Miller (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller, Allen Robinson (ribs) and Taylor Gabriel (ribs) all started the week as full participants ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles. Mitchell Trubisky should have all his weapons available, and the weather forecast is surprisingly tame for January in Chicago.
More News
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Injury not considered serious•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Dealing with left shoulder issue•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Exits game with shoulder issue•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Could shine in Robinson's absence•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Scores a touchdown•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Shut out again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...