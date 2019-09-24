Miller caught one pass for 15 yards in the Bears' 31-15 victory over Washington on Monday.

The only good news is that Miller's three targets represented one more than he had seen over his previous two games. Although he has very little fantasy value right now, should Taylor Gabriel (head) be forced to miss time, Miller could see an uptick in targets, which would immediately elevate his floor.

