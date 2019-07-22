Miller (shoulder) is expected to participate Friday when the Bears hold their first practice of training camp, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports.

General manager Ryan Pace believes both Miller and Trey Burton (sports hernia) will be ready for practice, giving quarterback Mitchell Trubisky his full array of weapons. Miller had surgery in January after dislocating his left shoulder five or six times throughout his rookie season. His efficient work last year -- 7.8 YPT, seven TDs on 33 catches -- suggests he'll have a chance to challenge Taylor Gabriel for the No. 2 spot at wide receiver.