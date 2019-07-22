Bears' Anthony Miller: Ready for training camp
Miller (shoulder) is expected to participate Friday when the Bears hold their first practice of training camp, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports.
General manager Ryan Pace believes both Miller and Trey Burton (sports hernia) will be ready for practice, giving quarterback Mitchell Trubisky his full array of weapons. Miller had surgery in January after dislocating his left shoulder five or six times throughout his rookie season. His efficient work last year -- 7.8 YPT, seven TDs on 33 catches -- suggests he'll have a chance to challenge Taylor Gabriel for the No. 2 spot at wide receiver.
More News
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Could be back for training camp•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Sidelined during OTAs•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Expecting limited offseason•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: May be limited in spring•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Shoulder surgery on tap•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Hauls in three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...