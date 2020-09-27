Miller caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 30-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Before scoring the touchdown that led the Bears to victory, Miller had appeared to have scored another touchdown, but replay overturned the play, ruling the pass incomplete. With a pair of games in which he posted at least 41 yards and a touchdown, he's settling in as a flex option, but should he see an increase in snaps and targets, he could quickly see a further increase in fantasy production.