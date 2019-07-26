Miller (shoulder) participated in practice Friday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The session wasn't open to the media, though, so it's unclear how much Miller was able to handle. On the heels of a rookie season in which he dislocated his left shoulder five or six times, he'll be looking to increase his usage in the Bears offense, when healthy. In 2018, Miller took on 53.6 percent of the offensive snaps, which he used to record 7.8 YPT and seven touchdowns on 54 targets.

