Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller tried to play through the pain after separating shoulder in last week's win over Arizona, but he didn't have much luck and hasn't been able to practice since. The Bears likely will turn to some combination of Josh Bellamy and Kevin White to handle the No. 3 wide receiver job in a favorable matchup with the Buccaneers' leaky secondary. Miller has accounted for just 11 of the Bears' 104 targets, well behind Allen Robinson (28), Taylor Gabriel (22) and Trey Burton (15).