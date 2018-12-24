Bears' Anthony Miller: Scores a touchdown
Miller caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for an additional four yards in Chicago's Week 16 win over the 49ers.
Miller caught a short touchdown while catching each of his three targets in a game the Bears threw the ball fewer than 30 times. He's only exceeded 25 yards once over his last six games, and his fantasy value has mostly come by him finding the end zone in seven games. With just six catches for 25 yards this month, he won't be a recommended fantasy option against a tough Minnesota defense in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16