Miller caught three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for an additional four yards in Chicago's Week 16 win over the 49ers.

Miller caught a short touchdown while catching each of his three targets in a game the Bears threw the ball fewer than 30 times. He's only exceeded 25 yards once over his last six games, and his fantasy value has mostly come by him finding the end zone in seven games. With just six catches for 25 yards this month, he won't be a recommended fantasy option against a tough Minnesota defense in Week 17.