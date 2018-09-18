Miller caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in Monday's victory over the Seahawks.

For the second game in a row, he's received just three targets, making him a clear fifth option in the passing attack behind Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and Jordan Howard. Aside from the touchdown, he's yet to reach 15 yards in either game, and unless he gets increased target volume, he'll be a shaky fantasy option.

