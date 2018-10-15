Bears' Anthony Miller: Scores second touchdown of season
Miller caught one pass for a 29-yard touchdown in Chicago's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins.
Miller caught his second touchdown over the last three games he's played, but with just nine catches and four games played, he'll be a touchdown-dependent fantasy option unless his role in the offense increases.
