Bears' Anthony Miller: Scores third touchdown
Miller turned seven targets into three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for seven yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets.
Miller did well to get both feet down in the back of the end zone on his four-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The rookie has shown a nose for the end zone with three receiving scores in his first six NFL games. He saw a slight bump in role with Allen Robinson (groin) inactive, and that could be the case again in Week 9 against Buffalo.
