Bears' Anthony Miller: Second-straight solid performance
Miller caught five passes for 64 yards in the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Miller was a complete non-factor for the majority of this game because Mitchell Trubisky was under heavy pressure and Chicago was unable to sustain any offensive drives. However, once the game was out of hand in the last five minutes, he was able to compile some late production to salvage his fantasy day. He's now been targeted at least seven times in each of his last two contests, and he may be starting to work his way into fantasy relevance.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...