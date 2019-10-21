Miller caught five passes for 64 yards in the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Miller was a complete non-factor for the majority of this game because Mitchell Trubisky was under heavy pressure and Chicago was unable to sustain any offensive drives. However, once the game was out of hand in the last five minutes, he was able to compile some late production to salvage his fantasy day. He's now been targeted at least seven times in each of his last two contests, and he may be starting to work his way into fantasy relevance.