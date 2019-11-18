Miller caught six passes for 54 yards in the Bears' 17-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

With Allen Robinson locked down by Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Miller posted a season-high reception total, though he was unable to generate much yardage after the catch. He's a difficult player to trust in fantasy, as he has four games with at least 52 yards, but he's had 15 or fewer yards in his other six contests. In addition, he's yet to find the end zone or reach 70 yards in a game.