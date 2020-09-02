Coach Matt Nagy said Miller "might have had the best training camp of any player" on the Bears, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Miller apparently got off to a slow start before really finding his groove, with Nagy noting that the young wide receiver was giving "110 percent" on each snap by the end of camp. It's at least the second time a Chicago coach has mentioned Miller's improved effort this summer, and it appears the team is counting on him to be the second option in its passing game after Allen Robinson. The 25-year-old does face some questions that go beyond effort and preparation, as he hasn't done much on the perimeter to his point in his career, picking up the vast majority of his yards from the slot. The inside role works well for three-wide formations, but Miller could see his ceiling limited if he doesn't also provide something in two-receiver sets.