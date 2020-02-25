Bears' Anthony Miller: Should be fine for camp
Miller (shoulder) is on track to be ready for training camp, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller played with a left shoulder injury throughout this rookie campaign, later getting offseason surgery. He made it back for 2019 training camp and eventually enjoyed a late-season breakout, but he re-injured the same shoulder Week 17 and had another surgery shortly thereafter. While the rehab process may impact Miller's participation in their offseason program, the Bears expect him to have clearance for the start of training camp in late July. With Taylor Gabriel recently released, the 2018 second-round pick is well-positioned for the No. 2 WR job in Chicago.
