Bears' Anthony Miller: Shoulder surgery on tap
Miller is slated to undergo offseason shoulder surgery, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller will have the left shoulder injury he sustained in Week 17 addressed by the procedure. Given the timing, he should be ready to go in advance of training camp next season. The 2018 second-rounder finished up his rookie campaign with 33 catches (on 54 targets) for 423 yards and seven TDs in 15 games. He's likely to see his role in the Chicago offense expand in 2019, a context that makes the 5-foot-11, 190-pound slot man a fantasy breakout candidate in his second NFL campaign.
