Bears' Anthony Miller: Shut out again
Miller wasn't targeted in the Bears' Week 15 win over the Packers.
Miller hasn't been targeted in two weeks, and after being a solid performer in the middle part of the season, his recent floor makes him a massive lineup risk as the season winds down.
