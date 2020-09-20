Miller was targeted three times but failed to catch a pass in the Bears' 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

After playing fewer than half of the snaps in Week 1, Miller continued to spend time on the sidelines, especially when Chicago was using formations with just two wide receivers. Although he was able to put together a solid fantasy performance last week when the team was playing from behind, this week's game script allowed the Bears to play conservatively, giving Miller little chance to be successful. Unless he begins to see an elevated snap count, he'll likely be a volatile fantasy option with a dangerously low floor.