Miller failed to catch his lone target in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Despite facing one of the softest pass defenses in the league, Mitchell Trubisky only threw for 125 yards, and Miller suffered from his quarterback throwing just 21 passes. Although he's posted at least 52 yards in three of his last four games, he's only had two games in which he's been targeted more than three times, giving him the potential for significant downside. Until he begins to show more consistency, he'll be a very risky lineup option.