Miller (shoulder) remains sidelined during OTAs, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller dislocated his shoulder numerous times during the 2018 season and ultimately underwent corrective surgery in January. While an exact timeline for his return wasn't provided, Miller was never expected to be available for many spring workouts anyway. There's still a possibility the receiver could also fit in some reps during the final week of OTAs or June's mandatory minicamp, but Chicago is primarily hoping he'll be ready to go when training camp rolls around in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories