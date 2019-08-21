Bears' Anthony Miller: Sits out another practice
Miller (ankle) missed another practice Tuesday, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller hurt his ankle during practice Aug. 10 and now seems in danger of missing the entire preseason. His role as Chicago's primary slot receiver isn't in question, so the only real concern is to get him healthy for Week 1 against the Packers (Sept. 5). Miller was efficient with his opportunities as a rookie last season, producing 423 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 targets (7.8 YPT) despite dislocating his left shoulder five or six times throughout the year. He returned from offseason shoulder surgery to practice without any limitations at the start of training camp.
