Bears' Anthony Miller: Sitting out Saturday
Miller will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Miller has impressed enough this preseason to warrant sitting out the third game with most of the starters, while Kevin White and Taylor Gabriel (foot) were not listed among the inactives. The rookie wideout could return to the gridiron for the preseason finale next Thursday against the Bills.
