Bears' Anthony Miller: Snags five passes
Miller caught five of six targets for 49 yards and added a nine-yard run during Sunday's 41-9 win over Buffalo.
The catches and yardage were career highs for the 2018 second-round pick, likely the product of an inactive Allen Robinson and dinged-up Taylor Gabriel. Miller is dangerous in space, but has yet to have a breakout performance warranting too much confidence in him. Next Sunday might force fantasy owners' hands as Chicago takes on a Detroit pass defense ranked toward the bottom of the league in opponent passer rating.
