Bears' Anthony Miller: Sprains ankle
Miller (ankle) sprained his ankle at practice Saturday.
Miller is likely going to be out a couple weeks with his injury but Bears' head coach Matt Nagy doesn't believe the issue will jeopardize Miller's availability in Week 1. His absence will mean extra reps with the first team for Taylor Gabriel and Cordarrelle Patterson.
