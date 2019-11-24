Play

Miller caught six passes for 77 yards in the Bears' 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

For the second-consecutive week, Miller saw at least nine targets while posting at least 54 yards. He's now surpassed 50 yards five times over his last seven contests, though in the games he's failed to reach 50 yards, he's been held to fewer than eight yards, making him a volatile weekly fantasy option.

