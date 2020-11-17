Miller caught two passes for 28 yards in Chicago's 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Monday.
Although Miller was second on the team in targets, Nick Foles was under heavy pressure throughout the game, and the passing attack was barely able to crack 100 yards. However, Miller was targeted on a deep pass late in the fourth quarter that could've resulted in a score, but the pass was slightly overthrown. Although he hasn't been a strong performer this season, he's been targeted 26 times over the last three games, and his volume makes him a player who could emerge as a solid flex option down the stretch.