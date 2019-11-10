Play

Miller caught one pass for seven yards in the Bears' 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

After having posted at least 52 yards in three-straight games, Miller has now caught just a single pass for seven yards on three targets over his last two games. On the season, he's been held to 15 or fewer yards in six of nine games, making him a risky fantasy option with a low scoring floor.

