Bears chairman George McCaskey isn't sure if Miller will be on the team in 2021, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller had a frustrating end to a disappointing season, getting ejected from the wild-card loss to New Orleans after he punched Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. McKaskey revealed that the team had a meeting to discuss Gardner-Johnson before the game, warning players not to respond to his antics the way fellow wideout Javon Wims did during the Week 8 matchup with New Orleans. Regardless, Miller ended up making the same mistake and was ejected in the third quarter of Chicago's season-ending loss. The 2018 second-round pick averaged just 3.1 catches for 30.3 yards per game during the regular season, and he didn't score a touchdown after Week 3. Miller has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but it sounds like the Bears might consider a trade or perhaps even an outright release.