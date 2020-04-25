Bears' Arlington Hambright: Selected by Bears
The Bears selected Hambright in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 226th overall.
Hambright began his collegiate career at Garden City Community College before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he started five games before being sidelined due to an injury. Moving to Colorado as a grad transfer allowed him to start all 12 games at his left tackle during his final season. At 6-foot-4, 307 pounds, Hambright lacks the ideal size to line up at tackle for the Bears, but his quickness could lend him versatile upside as a depth piece.
