Watts notched three tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 35 tackles and one sack over 17 games played.

Watts played about 30 snaps per game as a backup defensive tackle after coming off a career season in 2021 with the Vikings, when he recorded 46 tackles and five sacks. In his rotational role, he averaged two tackles per game, and he'll likely land a similar role next year. He's now an unrestricted free agent.