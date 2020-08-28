Should David Montgomery (groin) be forced to miss time, Pierce could be a candidate to handle work on early downs, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Tarik Cohen being a receiving specialist, Cordarrelle Patterson preferring to run outside the tackles and Ryan Nall only seeing two carries last year, Pierce appears to be the most traditional running back among Montgomery's backups. Earlier this month, running backs coach Charles London stated that Pierce was very explosive and getting better each day. In terms of fantasy value, it will depend whether Montgomery misses time, and if that happens, Pierce could provide flex-level value.