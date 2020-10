Pierce (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old back out of Oregon State was called up to Chicago's 53-man roster Tuesday, though the Bears have elected to roll with David Montgomery and Ryan Nall as the team's only active RBs heading into Week 4. Cordarrelle Patterson may continue to get some run, as he already has 15 rush attempts through three games, but Pierce remains in search of his first NFL carry.