Pierce lost one yard on his only rushing attempt in Chicago's 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Pierce appeared in just four games this season, rushing six times for 34 yards and a touchdown, and after the Bears complete their playoff run, he'll return in 2021 for the last year of his contract, and he'll likely be fighting for a roster spot as a depth option in the backfield.
