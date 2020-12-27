site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Artavis Pierce: Scores first NFL touchdown
Pierce rushed twice for 26 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Pierce has just five carries over the four games he's played this season, and it's unlikely he'll have enough of a role in the offense to be a fantasy factor in Week 17 against the Packers.
