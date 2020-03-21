Play

Burns signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Considering Burns finished the 2019 season as a healthy inactive, it's not much of a surprise to see him only elicit a one-year deal. The 2016 first-round pick was a massive disappointment in the Steelers' secondary, but he won't be asked to do as much with obvious starters Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine already in tow in. Chicago.

