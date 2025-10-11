Booker (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Commanders.

Booker started the regular season on injured reserve due to a knee injury that he suffered during preseason action in August. He was designated to return Thursday and was a full participant in all three practices this past week, but he will need to be activated from IR before making his 2025 regular-season debut. The 2024 fifth-rounder tallied 21 tackles (14 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign.