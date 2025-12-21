Booker recorded seven tackles, including four solo, and 0.5 sacks in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Booker now has 2.5 of his 3.5 sacks over his last two contests, accounting for nearly all of his big-play production this season. He has posted between two and four tackles in all but two games, underscoring his reliance on sacks for fantasy value. That profile makes him a low-floor, sack-dependent IDP option.