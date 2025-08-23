Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Friday that Booker is going to be out for "a few weeks" due to a knee injury, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Booker suffered the injury during the Bears' second preseason game against the Bills, which prevented him from playing against the Chiefs on Friday. The 2024 fifth-rounder is projected to serve in a rotational role at defensive end behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. Dominique Robinson (ankle), Tanoh Kpassagnon and Daniel Hardy would be candidates to step into a backup role on the Bears' defensive line if Booker cannot suit up in Week 1 against the Vikings on Monday, Sept. 8.