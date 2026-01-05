Booker recorded three tackles in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Booker finished with 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble across 10 games after missing the first eight contests with a knee injury. He routinely played over 80 percent of the snaps and took a major step forward after recording just 1.5 sacks as a rookie in 2024. He is under contract through 2027 and profiles as a rising IDP asset if his health holds.