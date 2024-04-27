The Bears selected Booker in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 144th overall.

This looks like a nice pick for Chicago, because Booker is probably one of the more talented edge rushers in the draft. The catch is that Booker (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) might need development time or/and time to bulk up before he can play regular snaps, and he might be a healthy scratch up to that point. The Kansas product probably hurt his stock at the NFL Combine between the low weigh-in and the resultingly disappointing 4.79-second 40-yard dash, but he likely would have had a more well-rounded workout if he had the benefit of another year or two of development, as he has only 18 games of college experience.