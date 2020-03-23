Play

Mingo signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mingo should serve in a depth role for defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who is familiar with Mingo from their time together with the Colts. After recording five sacks with the Browns as a rookie, the sixth overall selection from the 2013 draft has tallied only five more sacks in six subsequent seasons.

