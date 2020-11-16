Mingo (shoulder) is active heading into Monday's matchup against the VIkings.
Mingo was held to limited participation in practice throughout the week because of a shoulder issue, but he ultimately showed enough in pre-game workouts to get the nod for a crucial divisional clash. The 2013 No. 6 overall draft choice has appeared in all nine games for the Bears this season, starting three times while fielding an average of 26.4 defensive snaps per contest. Mingo's 12 defensive snaps last Sunday against the Titans marked a season low.