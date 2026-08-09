Bears' Beanie Bishop: Signs with Chicago

The Bears signed Bishop (suspension) to a contract Sunday.

Bishop finds a new home with the Bears shortly after being waived by the Saints in late July. The cornerback is set to miss the first three games of the 2026 regular season for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy back in March. Bishop's suspension does not prohibit him from practicing or playing during the preseason, so he may see some action due to the injuries to Coby Bryant (knee), Cam Lewis (leg), Elijah Hicks (shin), Kyler Gordon (calf) and Terell Smith (knee).