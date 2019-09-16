Bears' Ben Braunecker: 24-yard performance
Braunecker caught two passes for 24 yards in the Bears' 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.
With Chicago running many formations of multiple tight ends, Braunecker saw three targets while Trey Burton was eased back into line up as he recovers from off-season groin surgery. As Burton sees an increase in playing time, Braunecker will become the Bears third-string tight end which likely won't carry much fantasy value.
