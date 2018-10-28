Bears' Ben Braunecker: Being evaluated for concussion
Braunecker is being evaluated for a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Jets, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Braunecker must clear the league's concussion protocol in order to return Sunday, though a potential absence wouldn't have much of an impact on the Bears' offense as the reserve tight end spends a majority of his time on special teams.
