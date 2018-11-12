Bears' Ben Braunecker: Catches first pass of season in Sunday win
Braunecker caught one pass for 20 yards in Chicago's 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.
With Dion Sims missing this game due to a concussion, Braunecker took over the primary blocking tight end role for the Bears and caught his only target of the afternoon. It's unlikely he'll be a consistent fantasy factor because Chicago rarely throws the ball to their tight ends not named Trey Burton.
