Braunecker caught one pass for 20 yards in Chicago's 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.

With Dion Sims missing this game due to a concussion, Braunecker took over the primary blocking tight end role for the Bears and caught his only target of the afternoon. It's unlikely he'll be a consistent fantasy factor because Chicago rarely throws the ball to their tight ends not named Trey Burton.

More News
Our Latest Stories